Paul Cournet, Negar Sanaan Bensi – Datapolis

nai010, ISBN 978-9462087194, English, 320 pages, 2023, The Netherlands

“The infosphere is not homogeneous, but striated”. This is one of the challenging yet fact-based concepts formulated and illustrated in Datapolis. This book, which originated as a research project and studio at the Faculty of Architecture at Delft University of Technology, offers a remarkable series of visions of how data “penentrates our existence’. It is organised in different sections that complement each other (both conceptually and visually). The texts include three excerpts from essays by Kate Crawford, Shannon Mattern and Ruha Benjamin, as well as a series of papers on alternative data infrastructures. There is a retrospective timeline of data infrastructure and two colourful sections: an ‘Atlas of Data Landscapes’ with photographs and short texts about fascinating and often hidden data-influenced architectures and environments in the Netherlands and ‘Visions’, a series of intriguing speculations about the future of data production, consumption and storage created by the Datapolis students. The book offers a lot of contextualised, meaningful raw data that inspires a range of reflections and possible paths to take. It coalesces ideas about data and structures and the ways in which they can be combined, looking at them from both a universal and a local perspective, while considering the current facts and the possible futures.

 