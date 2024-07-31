ReCollection, recreating memories

Memories are in a crisis with biological failures through a steep increase in Alzheimer cases, and the creation of fake memories elaborated by machines. In ReCollection Weidi Zhang was inspired by her grandmother’s memory regression due to dementia, and elaborated a customized AI application that uses speech recognition, text auto-completion, and text-to-image, to convert language input into image sequences of new memories using an experimental visualization, which are created after whispering your own personal memories with fragmented sentences. The initial inspiration is artificially addressed by the system, whose attitude to recreate serves what we can’t (re)produce anymore.

 

Weidi Zhang – ReCollection for Cinema Mystica

 