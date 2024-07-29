Prompt Portraits, testing the bias on your face

The furore for using prompts to generate images is primarily based on a fascination with the similarity to what we know and what fulfils our expectations (or often does not, or only partially). Prompt Portraits by Clara Boj and Diego Díaz have used one of these hugely popular online machine learning engines (Midjourney) to create their own collaborative portrait with as accurate a prompt as possible and all the general data. As with other similar attempts, the results all show biases in terms of nationality, age, gender and other elements, but the collection as a whole is disconcerting because it shows possible elements that resemble them, lost in a small galaxy of predictive errors.

 

Clara Boj and Diego Díaz – Prompt Portraits

 