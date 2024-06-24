Schneider TM – Ereignishorizont

2CD – Karlrecords

Dirk Dresselhaus, aka Schneider TM, greatly wanders between new sound forms, auteur pop, improvisative music and conceptual experimentation already from the mid-nineties, even before the transition to the digital was fully achieved in the production processes. Actually, now Dresselhaus plays the bass and the guitar in the fAUST, a historic krautrock band led by Zappi W Diermaier and lately recomposed with the addition of Jochen Arbeit from Einstürzende Neubauten. We remember this to underline how much the approach of this musician might be manifold, since he is attracted by the improvisative structures, but he is also mainly devoted to the sidereal, abstract, and minimalist settings, pervaded by a sort of freezing psychedelia. In his guitar sequences and in the “fake electronics” due only to the use of effects and tube amplifiers, in Ereignishorizont there are eight tracks, recorded in the Berlin studio Zone between 2019 and 2022, during the pandemic, although the master would also release The 8 Of Space on Editions Mego, an album definitely not inferior for the ecstatic paths. It’s exactly in the hypnotic atmospheres that Dresselhaus manages to impose the magic of songs as the first title track, an almost 21 minutes long suite, millimetric in its passages, exhausting and magically suspended, engaging and emotional. An intensity that also surprises us in the charm of even more distorted and excruciating twins of the following “Schwarzschild-Radius”, an ethereal monolith 11 minutes long. Not even two tracks and more than half hour is gone, an amount of time not large enough to let us sink in the personal author cosmogony. The musician underlines he improvised in studio and recorded live also the third track, “(J = 0)”, a dark and resonant elegy that still brings together dilated drones and ecclesiastical arias. We need to wait for “Pluralität” to leave these eccentric reinterpretations of repetitive music and sail into the sea of an alien, destructured and left to minimal terms “fusion”. The same is valid for the following “Holomechanik, that is mote rhythmical, almost tribal, and for “Pollucit”, full of touches of energy and ecclesiastical rings. With “Austritt” we are back to a gentle minimalism, ceremonial and slightly disturbing, before closing with “Ost-Spirale”, lasting five minutes, the shortest album composition, an organic and lysergic goodbye, definitely not reassuring, but imaginative and impeccable.