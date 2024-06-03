Arash Akbari – Amnestic Continuum

CD – Farpoint

“For intelligent machines to work, we must reduce the world into numerical data sets that support databases and algorithmic operations”, claims Arash Akbari. He expands on this by underlining that the physical world is often forgotten in this computational process, “we simply become quantitative values in a specific time and place” and consequently “forgotten stories and lives are added to data sets as inert numbers”. With an attached 32-page book, with images by Arash Akbari himself along with poems by Christopher Doherty-Ingram, Amnestic Continuum is a refined and critical multidisciplinary project which employs data sonification, data visualisation, and literature, to analyse the unseen external effects of the increasingly hegemonic nature of calculation and automation within contemporary society. Arash Akbar, an Iranian transdisciplinary artist, is no stranger to the mixing of dynamic art systems and forms in his efforts to maintain coherency between the physical and digital worlds. He approaches social facts from an emotional and participatory perspective, focusing on computational processes and ‘real’ life simultaneously, and in doing so, creates a sensitivity to the context and subjects behind the numerical sequences. The result is an elegant and rarefied electronic experience, based fundamentally on drones, yet delicate and rich in poetic interpretations. The sounds possess their own beauty and can be appreciated without necessarily engaging with the philosophical or technical concepts that inform them. Each track hides some form of data that testifies to various real-world events – a sort of cybernetic realism containing a paradoxical meta-plot that incorporates poverty and inequality indicators, data on urban disorder and violence, carbon dioxide emissions statistics, and a dataset based on fatalities from terrorist attacks. Thousands of events overwhelm us. This is a different horizon from the usual one that we, as Westerners, normally think that the art, culture and activism of the Islamic world opens up – all elements which are, for this artist, a form of raw power and expression.