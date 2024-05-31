hyd~, resonating ecological fears

One of the most frightening consequences of climate change is the drying up of freshwater supplies and the simultaneous increase in demand for freshwater. The kinetic sound sculpture hyd~ by Fabrizio Di Salvo is an all- black robotic creature based on an industrial robot arm that moves around itself and emits loud sounds. These sounds are generated from an extensive database of water sounds and projected onto the surrounding walls through the sculpture’s moving “head”, which is a parametric speaker. The dark, moving shapes and the sharp and flowing sounds that move through the space create an unsettling atmosphere in which the fears of the environment are resonating all over.

 

Fabrizio Di Salvo – hyd~

