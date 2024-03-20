Neural 74, Connective Theories, 30 years of Neural + extra: 30 ARTISTS CELEBRATE 30 YEARS OF NEURAL + 20 OF CRÓNICA

neural-30-anniversary-spread

Neural 74, Connective Theories, 30 years of Neural + extra: 30 ARTISTS CELEBRATE 30 YEARS OF NEURAL + 20 OF CRÓNICA

Issue #73, 2023 ISSN: 2037-108X






interviews

  • Olga Goriunova
  • Siegfried Zielinski
  • Luciana Parisi
  • Hito Steyerl
  • Jussi Parikka

articles

  • The Neural Archive

report

  • xcoax 23
  • Renaissance 3.0 ZKM

news

  • Rwm Mk1, manipulating physical radio space.
  • Interface, augmenting senses.
  • Biological_Data_Transmission, sniffing and recording particulates.
  • Prompt Portraits, testing the bias on your face.
  • ReCollection, recreating memories.
  • Recharge, energy needs closed eyes.
  • Terra Xenobiotica, forever chemicals airport soil.
  • Deep Hysteria, AI is an old sexist.
  • Etching Sound, cutting TikTok sounds.
  • This is Not a Good Sign, AR poetic signs for change.
  • Antenna, receiving and playing electromagnetic waves.
  • Take and response. Tres improvisaciones para Rayuela, playing dynamic signs.
  • BONES, connecting underground and overground through our bones.
  • How deep Is the Dark Water?, Unanswered problematic questions.
  • Offset, reverse engineering the carbon offset ceertificates

Centrefold

  • 30 ARTISTS CELEBRATE 30 YEARS OF NEURAL + 20 OF CRÓNICA

books/dvds

  • Edited by Martin Howse / Becoming Geological / V2_
  • Stephen Coates / Bone Music: Soviet X-Ray Audio / Strange Attractor Press
  • G. Douglas Barrett / Experimenting the Human, Art, Music, and the Contemporary Posthuman / The University of Chicago Press
  • edited by Oreste Bossini / Biennale Musica 2023: Micro-Music / La Biennale di Venezia
  • Paul Cournet, Negar Sanaan Bensi / Datapolis / nai010, TU Delft
  • Omar Kholeif / Internet_Art / Phaidon Press
  • Laila Shereen Sakr / Arabic Glitch / Stanford University Press
  • Jussi Parikka / Operational Images, From the Visual to the Invisual / University of Minnesota Press
  • Andrés Burbano / Different Engines, Media Technologies From Latin America / Routledge
  • Tiziana Terranova / After the Internet, Digital Networks between Capital and the Common / Semiotext(e)
  • Alexander Refsum Jensenius / Sound Actions, Conceptualizing Musical Instruments / The MIT Press
  • Chris Salter / Sensing Machines, How Sensors Shape Our Everyday Life / The MIT Press
  • Danielle Shlomit Sofer / Sex Sounds, Vectors of Difference in Electronic Music / The MIT Press
  • Stephen Cornford / Petrified Media / The Eriskay Connection
  • edited by Rosa Menkman & Luzi Gross / Reader No. 4 im/possible images / Lothringer 13 Halle

music reviews

  • Diego Behncke : Machine Anamnesis : Prensa Manual
  • Bosch & Simons : Three Music Machines : staalplaat
  • David Lee Myers : Strange Attractors : Crónica
  • Eric La Casa : Barri​è​res Mobiles : Swarming
  • Geins’t Naït + Scanner + Laurent Petitgand : OLA : Mind Travels Series
  • Giulia Rae : Nocturnal Drift : SØVN Records
  • Hannes Seidl : Befreit die Maschinen : Gruenrekorder
  • Jana Winderen : The Blue Beyond : Touch
  • Lisa Stenberg : Monument : Fylkingen Records
  • Marc Richter : MM​∞​XX Vol​.​1 & 2 : Cellule 75
  • Marginal Consort マージナル・コンソート : 06 06 16 (St. Elisabeth Kirche, Berlin) : 901 Editions
  • Maurizio Bianchi : Computers S​.​P​.​A. : Verlag System
  • Nad Spiro : L’important : GaSaG
  • Natasha Barrett : Reconfiguring the Landscape : Persistence of Sound
  • Paul Baran : Pan Global Riot : Fang Bomb
  • Ruth Anderson & Annea Lockwood : T​ê​te​-​à​-​t​ê​te : Ergot Records
  • Schneider TM : Ereignishorizont : Karlrecords
  • Stefan Goldmann : Call and Response : Ash International
  • ASA : Radial : Raster
  • Leonardo Barbadoro : Musica Automata : Helical