Flora Ex Machina, hidden sounds of the trees

In our rekindled need to connect with nature, there are artists who show us how to do this literally, and Andreas Tegnander is certainly one of them. His sound installation Flora Ex Machina allows us to experience Beatrixpark in Amsterdam on a different level of experience. He gives the trees precedence over the birds and the sounds produced by people in such a park (conversations, passing trains, music). The imperceptible sounds produced inside the trees are then recorded via custom-made vibration microphones and software and reproduced in the installation. Our perceptual apparatuses are then exposed to these intimate sounds, (re)creating a primal and profound sound exchange.

 

