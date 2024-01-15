Yves Daoust – Docu​-​fictions

CD – empreintes DIGITALes

The notion of docu-fiction is central to the approach that Yves Daoust has taken in recent years, both to acousmatics and to what is sometimes called ‘mixed music’, a term used to describe compositions with both an instrumental and electronic element. This approach is immediately apparent in the first two tracks in the line-up. Both are different versions of the same composition, “Lily”, articulated around the fictional recollections of a courtesan. The initial track features an auditory montage alongside processed voice and field recordings. The second montage highlights the virtuosity of classical violinist Lynn Kuo and philharmonicist Joseph Petric, creatively superimposing the voices. In both compositions there are dreamy atmospheres, moans, breaths and various other sensual expressions. Docu-fiction involves “reconstructing from separate elements to make a false reality more legible”. Yves Daoust, at the tender age of seventy-seven, manages to hit the mark. His acousmatic art involves an approach that progressively moves from doing to listening. A true analysis of acousmatic pieces is always complex, because it is necessary to speak of purely structural, technical aspects, or – on the contrary – of emotional sensations that are extremely subjective. Daoust makes no secret of the fact that these audio documents tend to reproduce circumscribed atmospheres in the most precise way possible, while also fictionalising the assumptions of the work. The pieces that follow are, in their own way, an audio-documentary reconstructed according to a particular flair. Street noises, demonstrations, ringing bells and excerpts of political speeches are combined in “Intermède”, while in “Impromptu 2” we return to chamber-style interpretations, with contributions from David Cronkite and Brigitte Poulin. It all ends with “Calme chaos”, supported by the Nouvel Ensemble Modern, another facet of the Canadian scene dedicated to the promotion of contemporary musical culture.