Neural 73, Negotiating Values + extra: Liminal Wild: Live by Kexin Hao

Issue #73, 2023 ISSN: 2037-108X

interviews

  • Budhaditya Chattopadhyay
  • Kexin Hao
  • Pei-Ying Lin
  • Vivian Caccuri

articles

  • Accessing the Fiduciary Transactions of the Intellect and Imagination
  • Folding the Past into the Present

news

  • From Paradigm to Paradigm, into the Biomic Time, sounding deconstructing haiku.
  • Forest Scratching, Sounding Polaroids, derivate sound ecologies.
  • Blind Camera, sound representing space.
  • ConeSF: A Campaign to Rein In Robotaxis, hacking unstoppable machines.
  • Collectivize Facebook, a legal matter.
  • Offshore Capital, unveil critical invisible data.
  • Phase Shift, hunting antennas.
  • Song from Plastic, sounding plastic garbage.
  • hyd~, resonating ecological fears.
  • Dalam Debu dan Abu, (Within the Dust and Ashes), sonifying terra preta bacteria.
  • A.I. Interprets A.I. Interpreting ‘Against Interpretation’ (Sontag 1966), machine logic understanding.
  • Flora Ex Machina, hidden sounds of the trees.
  • Perhaps, art begins with the fireflies, ancient bioluminescence
  • A Monocular Dialogue, AI idol.
  • MetaTouch, tactile metaverses.

Centrefold

  • It Could Be You.

books/dvds

  • Edited by Felix Stalder, Janez Fakin Janša / From Commons to NFTs / Aksioma
  • Miguel Carvalhais / Art and Computation / V2_
  • Edited by Ruth Catlow, Penny Rafferty / Radical Friends – Decentralised Autonomous Organisations and the Arts / Torque Editions
  • Edited by Rob La Frenais, Ewen Chardronnet / Space Without Rockets / UV Éditions
  • Edited by Joanna Zylinska with Goldsmiths Media / The Future of Media / Goldsmiths Press
  • Charlotte Klink / Electric Seeing: Positions in Contemporary Video Art / Transcript Verlag
  • Adam Lauder / Out of School, Information Art and the Toronto School of Communication / McGill-Queen’s University Press
  • Rachel O’Dwyer / Tokens: The Future of Money in the Age of the Platform / Verso
  • Garnet Hertz / Art + DIY Electronics / The MIT Press
  • Mark Shepard / There Are No Facts, Attentive Algorithms, Extractive Data Practices, and the Quantification of Everyday Life / The MIT Press
  • Salomé Voegelin / Uncurating Sound, Knowledge with Voice and Hands / Bloomsbury Academic
  • Gilles Aubry / Sawt, Bodies, Species. Sonic Pluralism in Morocco / adocs
  • Nina Kraus / Of Sound Mind, How Our Brain Constructs a Meaningful Sonic World / The MIT Press
  • Edited by Michael Nardone / OEI #98–99: Aural Poetics / OEI
  • R. Trebor Scholz / Own This! / Verso

music reviews

  • Thomas Köner : Daikan / Banlieue Du Vide : Mille Plateaux
  • AGF / Harrga / Lafawndah & Trustfall / Chino Amobi / Savvas Metaxas : Future Chorus : Hypermedium
  • Angélica Castelló : Catorce reflexiones sobre el fin : Gruenrekorder
  • Arash Akbari : Amnestic Continuum : Farpoint Recordings
  • Autorhythm : Songs for the Nervous System : thanatosis produktion
  • Carmen Jaci : Happy Child : Noumenal Loom
  • Claudio Rocchetti : Decay Music n​.​5: Labirinto verticale : Die Schachtel
  • CM von Hausswolff & Chandra Shukla : Travelogue [Bali] : Touch
  • Franck Vigroux : Magnetoscope : raster
  • Giovanni Lami : Monumento Fiume : Kohlhaas
  • Holy Similaun : Radicor al flort, espert on’ill il erb, aor Raetia : Kohlhaas
  • Jens Brand : RATCHETS & MOTORS : Staalplaat
  • Kjell Bjørgeengen and Chris Cogburn : Fear of the Object : True Blanking
  • Langham Research Centre and John Butcher : Six Hands at an Open Door : Persistence Of Sound
  • Luca Forcucci : Terra : Crónica
  • Radio Noise Collective : Extended Stereo : FibrrRecords
  • The Asocial Telepathic Ensemble : The Asocial Telepathic Ensemble : Corvo Records
  • Andrea Borghi : Palsecam : Aposiopèse
  • Vindicatrix : One or Several Tigers : Cellule 75
  • VV. AA : Les Éspaces Electroacoustiques III : col legno