The Carousel, slow analogue animation

The Carousel by Peter William Holden is an analogue work that uses a matrix of eight Kodak Carousel S slide film projectors arranged in a vertical grid of two x four. Each of these does not project film, as the slide contains paper cut-outs (in homage to shadow theatre). These cut-outs are abstract and, with each iteration, composes a geometric black and white image out of 65,536 possible arrangements, in an asynchronous sequence that assembles a slow animation at a low rate of 12 frames per minute. Holden’s system imposes a deliberate rhythm on these old machines, which nevertheless perform their task of perpetual, mechanical abstraction with precision.

 

