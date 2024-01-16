Neural 73 extra: Liminal Wild: Live by Kexin Hao

Neural #73 Liminal Wild: Live is an intervention by artist Kexin Hao in the form of a risograph-printed poster. The project provides a new narrative where the bat becomes a role model, a pop star, and a spokesman of our ecological and political emergencies. Hao says: “I made this poster to communicate about Liminal Wild: live. I appropriate the visuals from the propaganda posters where the bodies of humans and animals were augmented. I applied this techniques to the image of my bat character. You can also find the lyrics of the work in the poster.

