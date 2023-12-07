Whispering, pneumatic voices

Whispering by Ali Miharbi is a series of sound art installations. These are made of pneumatically activated 3D-printed acoustic resonators, most of which are modelled on the human vocal tract. The flow of air through the different versions produces human whispers, breaths and vowels, often based on the probabilities of these phonemes following each other in a collection of texts. This simplified mechanical simulation of our organic systems emitting sounds evokes a literal “whisper” of human nature in a kinetic, algorithmically orchestrated mode. The programmed manifestation of these primal sounds sensitise our senses through the air.

 

Ali Miharbi – Whispering 2016

 

Ali Miharbi – Whispering 2017

 