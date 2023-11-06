Backlash, blanking protesters’ images

We are being given more and more new tools to automatically manipulate images, increasingly altering the realistic elements perceived by our brains. This fascination with altering reality seems to have an irresistible attraction, but also raises many questions about its perception. Backlash by Gray Cake is a neural network trained to determine whether a person is a police officer or a demonstrator from photos and videos of conflicts and clashes at political demonstrations. It automatically blanks out the demonstrators with a flat colour, abstracting their representation. The figure becomes a singular, indistinct mass who is collectively weighted and who cannot be monitored or speculated upon.

 

