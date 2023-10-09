Ryoji Ikeda – Ultratronics

ryoji-ikeda-ultratronics

CD – Noton

Ryoji Ikeda’s new release with Noton brings together material recorded over two distinct decades (from 1989 -1999 and from 2012 – 2022). This decision was most likely not just a question of archiving or classification. Using a range of frequencies and micro resonances, imbued with glitches and granular slices, ultratronics offers glimpses of industrial, abstract “beeps and bleeps” masterfully interweaved with minimal orchestration. Fractured and extreme rhythmic flashes abound, together with moments of nostalgic space lyricism, which contribute to an all-round use of Ikeda’s skills. Ultratronics brings into play number of fascinating and varied elements. The impression is that of a compelling yet oblique narration running through the the seventeen recordings, a secret path through the Japanese composer’s discography. Ikeda appears, for the first time, to be interested in giving a more accessible version of his research. Ultratronics is almost groovy at times or if you lean towards electro-techno, nonetheless maintaining its futuristic element, composing music for a time to come. All retain Ikeda’s stylistic approach, dark and chaotic, full of complex and indecipherable fascinations. This time there are numerous vocal parts, samples of radio broadcasts, synthesized voices and strange phonemes, which together give life to a truly unique album. Ultratonics is not only significant for its sound design but also for the imaginative visuals, which aim to transport listener “into a world made up mainly of data that often go unnoticed”.

 

Ryoji Ikeda – Ultratronics

 