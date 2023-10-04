Neural 72, Machine Transparency

interviews

  • Vivian Xu
  • Ani Liu
  • Stephen Cornford
  • Timo Toots
  • Egor Kraft

report

  • xCoAx 2022
  • Ars Electronica 2022

news

  • Sleep Laboratory, confusing intimacy insideout.
  • Whispering, pneumatic voices.
  • La Plante, virtual vegetable care.
  • Illusion of the City – Taipei, dialectical real estate database.
  • plant_bot, robotic learning feedback.
  • Entropophone | La qualité de l’air, pollution music partition.
  • Backlash, blanking protesters’ images.
  • Unlearning Language, AI training humans.
  • Canto Rodado, sounding anthropic frictions.
  • Desert Songs, invisible signals from plants.
  • The Carousel, slow analogue animation.
  • The Lights Which Can Be Heard, audible Northern Lights.
  • As Close As We Get, inclusive modularity.
  • Kerosine chronicles. Fungus, olfactory relationships among robots.
  • (Des)Aceleração, relational refraction.

Centrefold

  • Hardly Working, the life of non-playable characters.

books/dvds

  • Zane Cerpina, Stahl Stenslie / The Anthropocene Cookbook / The MIT Press
  • VV.AA. / Tresor: True Stories / Tresor
  • Hannes Liechti / This Track Contains Politics / Norient Books
  • Texts collected by Valentina Peri / The New Romance Scammer’s / pIAR
  • Blackwell, Cocker, Cox, McLean, Magnusson / Live Coding, A User’s Manual / The MIT Press
  • Annette Gilbert / Literature’s Elsewheres / The MIT Press
  • edited by Elena Biserna / Walking From Scores / Les presses du réel
  • ed. by M. Garrett & Y. Colakides / Frankenstein Reanimated / Torque Ed./Furtherfield/NeMe
  • ed. by Carvalhais, Rangel, Ribas, Verdicchio / The Book of X / i2ADS
  • edited by Hilkmann, Walskaar / Floppy Disk Fever / Onomatopee
  • Edited by Nora N. Khan / HOLO 3, Mirror Stage / HOLO
  • Lindsay Caplan / Arte Programmata / Univ. of Minnesota Press
  • Matthew G. Kirschenbaum / Bitstreams / Univ. of Pennsylvania Press
  • Nancy Holt / Sound As Sculpture — Holt/ Smithson Foundation / The Warehouse Dallas
  • Tung-Hui Hu / Digital Lethargy / The MIT Press

music reviews

  • Atom™: Neuer Mensch : Raster
  • VV.AA. : Aerial/Sparks : Farpoint Recordings
  • Haptic : Ladder of Shadows : 901 Editions
  • John McGuire : Pulse Music : Unseen Worlds
  • Diogo Tudela : Tooling Vol. 1 : CCSS++
  • Baldrian Quartett : Baldrian Quartett – Frieda Bertelsohn Martholdy: Streichquartette – Entschlummern sollst du, sollst entschlummern : Bruit
  • Kotra : Radness Methods : Prostir
  • Valery Vermeulen : Mikromedas AdS / CFT 001 : Ash International
  • Nula.cc : Cicadas – Bells : Staalplaat
  • Claudio Landolt : Nicht die Fülle… : domizil
  • Morten Riis : Lad enhver lyd minde os om : Crónica
  • Marc Matter : Could Change : Futura Resistenza
  • Alessandro Bosetti : Plane/Talea 31-34 : Holidays Records
  • Niton : Cemento 3D : Pulver & Asche Records
  • Mark Vernon : A World Behind This World : Persistence of Sound
  • VV.AA. : Sounds of Absence : Gruenrekorder
  • Matmos : Regards / Ukłony dla Bogusław Schae&er : Thrill Jockey
  • Orson Hentschel : Heavy Light : Denovali
  • Sote : Majestic Noise Made in Beautiful Rotten Iran : Sub Rosa
  • VV.AA. : Urbsounds`Unpolished Fidelity : Urbsounds