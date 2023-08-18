The London Sound Survey – From Dusk Till Dawn

CD – Persistence Of Sound

From Dusk Till Dawn is a posthumous album showcasing the creative and experimental flair of Ian Rawes, a field recordist who passed away on October 19, 2021. The eight tracks presented here are all the result of audio recordings taken by Rawes in East Anglia, UK. These were mainly recorded at Lakenheath Fen, a Royal Society for the Protection of Birds reserve on the Norfolk-Suffolk border, and taken, with the rigor of an archivist, in the time from sunrise to sunset. The collection is a solemn tribute to the incomparable ability of the sound artist to capture the genius loci of distinct and engaging environments. Take, for example, the extraordinary song of a flock of birds in flight, the wind beating against abandoned industrial buildings, the shrill squawking of geese and ducks as they migrate westward. Ian Rawes, who boasts a past as an anarcho-punk publisher in the early eighties, conceived and directed the fanzine Pigs For Slaughter under the moniker The London Sound Survey. In 2009 he founded a website of the same name. The material presented is characterised by a multi-layered sound map of the English capital, a platform which collects a wide range of recordings made in various places throughout the metropolis, and also includes historical recordings and texts taken from a variety of sources, including the BBC archives. Field recordings were, for Rawes, the most direct and effective way to make other human beings experience a particular place and moment. They were better than a photograph, a tactile and magical event, a form of knowledge of the space that surrounds us and admits no deceit. The dominance of visual knowledge is called into question. Even if Rawes preferred to gloss over the “philosophical” and “political” value of his approach, his was a way of working that was enterprising, creative and playful, attentive to the nuances of everyday life. Rawes was able to field a network of (sound) stories that will surely be appreciated by each new generation that encounters his work.

