Desert Songs, invisible signals from plants

love-hulten-desert-songs

The invisibility of plant biofeedback is similar to that of viruses, sounds and stored digital data, all of which are still very present and directly affect us. Desert Songs is a work by Love Hultén, a machine that converts the tiny changes in electrical current from cacti through a PlantWave device into MIDI signals that are sent to a Korg NTS-1. These are slightly adjusted and then given atmosphere through a Hologram Microcosm instrument. The aesthetics of the device resemble a vintage scientific instrument, giving it the visual status of an experiment. The abstract dialogue between species that cannot yet understand each other is made audible as a cryptic dialogue.

 

Love Hultén – Desert Songs

 