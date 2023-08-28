Merzbow and Richard Pinhas – Coda

CD – Bam Balam

A vortex of sounds in the first track, “Coda” drags the listener into noise, through fuzzy and calibrated drones, brought together with an almost sacred chord progression. The following track, “Postcoda”, is equally beatific, and loops are spatialised and westernised. Richard Pinhas and Masami Akita, aka Merzbow, are experimenters who boast an intense and long-standing collaboration, which began in 2008 with Keio Line, a double album released by Cuneiform Records. The collaboration continued in 2010, on the same label, with another double release, Metal/Crystal, a production that included Wolf Eyes, another icon of the most extreme wing of the international noise scene. In 2011, most of the live collaborations between the two were published in Rhizome and in Paris 2008. In 2016, Process And Reality was released, a project where the strident and manic sequences celebrate the philosopher and mathematician Alfred North Whitehead. Already at the time of their debut, the French guitarist and the seminal Japanese noise artist had surprised the public, who knew them well for other sonic pursuits: Richard Pinhas, in particular, was an acclaimed member of Heldon, an assistant professor of Philosophy at the Sorbonne in Paris, and a passionate lover of a particularly dystopian and visionary science fiction. Merzbow was an apologist for extremely abrasive noise music. The collaboration between the two now turns towards quieter shores, in rather sober iterations that give space to Pinhas’ cosmic and sci-fi vocations. Oren Ambarchi, Jonas Rosén and Florian Tatard join the pair and in the second track they play, variously, motorized guitar, synthesizers and accordion. The debt to the great American minimalist tradition is clear, but their own musical history is equally inspiring. This is a pilgrimage through the avant-garde of two distinct centuries. The avant-garde, even that of fifty years ago, remains fresh, and this conceptual approach to artistic practice remains relevant.