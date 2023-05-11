Reconnection, synthesising meaningful spaces

reconnection

The representation of the disconnection between spaces in virtual reality has been a concern since its inception. In Reconnection, Chun Hua Catherine Dong demonstrates the separation and reconciliation between perceived space, physical space and their associated meanings. The elements of the work play different roles: The clothing and gestures are from the Beijing Opera, which manifests outside of what she experiences in the headset: a vision of the Great Wall of China. The natural environment that surrounds her is Charlevoix in Canada, one of her homes. The tension between the elements, the Canadian landscape and the impossibility of being in China are perfectly synthesised through photography, which is paradoxically the ideal medium for representing these relationships. The spaces find their connection for the viewer in the static image.

 

