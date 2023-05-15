Orson Hentschel – Heavy Light

Three years since his last release, Orson Hentschel returns with his latest offering, Heavy Light. The eight tracks on this album range from dreamy, spaced-out soundscapes to metallic, harsh rhythms. The album is part of a wider project that also features a three-channel video installation along with a live visual performance. This combination of film, dance and music is an eclectic synthesis of expression and is very impressive. According to the artist, the multifaced approach to the project was inspired by the deserted streets of Berlin during the first Covid-19 lockdown, a time when light became the most vibrant element of the city, influencing both the images and the sounds he was working on at that time. Hentschel was curious as to how a dancer might improvise and interact with this unique state of perception, a collaboration with the talented Michelle Cheung has allowed him to explore this idea. The video for the title track from the album, a 16-minute Ballardian journey through nocturnal Berlin shows this collaboration to be both an inspiring and successful one, and also reminds us that for all the darkness of the pandemic, the desire and will to create never dimmed.

 

