Various Artists – Urbsounds Unpolished Fidelity

It’s the twentieth anniversary of this Bratislava DIY collective on Urbsounds, a label that has remained loyal to its punk roots – punk in the most political meaning of the word, reflecting the most desolate parts of society and scars of the dystopian experience in which we live. As with previous releases from Urbsounds, this collection is noisy, rough and experimental, perfectly capturing the spirit of abandoned industrial spaces and anarchist squats from decades past. As Alvin Toffler once stated, ‘the future arrives too soon and in the wrong order’, different generations chase after each other, establishing new masters and in doing so, question and challenge everything that came before them. All artists featured on Urbsounds Unpolished Fidelity are based in Slovakia. Synths and sound generators have replaced electric guitars, and Urbanfailure and RBNX, founders of the project, are joined by Daniel Kordík, Monika Šubrtová, NDS and Dead Janitor to name a few. This collection crosses different styles and genres including techno, IDM and psychedelia, ‘music for the faithful’ according to the collective themselves. All in all, it’s a brilliant album from a collective who knows how to save the best for last, ‘Walking In My Issues’, by RBNX, is four minutes of quality, dark electronic music.

 

