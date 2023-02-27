Diogo Tudela – Tooling Vol. 1

Cassette – CCSS++

Diogo Tudela is a media artist and independent researcher whose practice is informed by speculative IT, mechatronics and science fiction. He teaches sound art and creative programming at ISMAI, a university located in his home town of Porto, and is also a member of the SOOPA Collective, a multidisciplinary platform for music and the visual arts. The focus of this recording is on the concept of tooling within artistic practice. This is guided by the construction and use of tools in the development of the twelve tracks featured on the album. These tracks are derived from a selection of previously recorded audio files and include sound installations and field recordings, along with the results of (unsuccessful) physical modelling experimentation and the preliminary outputs of Tudel’s neural network research. The mixing of these eclectic audio forms was achieved through an act of tooling – the construction of a granular synthesis-based system used by the artist to arrange sounds spatially. The software used for these experiments is still in development and this project is Tudel’s first series engagement with SuperCollider, a platform for audio synthesis and algorithm composition. Tooling Vol. 1 is available as a limited edition cassette and is released by CCSS++, a record label and research platform also based in Porto. This work is for those who are attracted to abrasive sounds but even for the experienced listener, it’s almost impossible to decode any original data. The artist-programmer extends the parameters of his practice and does so through an impersonal process and aesthetic that is intentionally unclear, an approach that questions the concept of authorship and the shifting of the conceptual to the technical.