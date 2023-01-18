Various Artists – Aerial/Sparks

various-artists-aerialsparks

LP – self-published

Louise Manifold is a multidisciplinary artist from Ireland who works with a wide range of forms including film, photography, sculpture and text. The focus of her work is often on obsolete and redundant media, a result of her desire to establish relationships and narratives between different communication technologies and to articulate the social structures in which they exist. Aerial/Sparks was commissioned as part of the Galway 2020 European Capital of Culture programme, however, the project has been in development since 2016, with research undertaken by Manifold at the Marine Institute of Ireland. Following this there were numerous related activities including ocean surveys, a passage from Galway to Hamburg on the RV Celtic Explorer, an exhibition on the island of Inis Oírr featuring work from Ailís Ní Ríain, Carol Anne Connolly, David Stalling, Kennedy Browne, Magz Hall, Robertina Šebjanič and Kevin Barry, and Aerial/Sparks :: New Reports on Waves a series of presentation and discussions as part of the Ars Electronica Festival in 2020. Each artist produced individual audio work influenced by their experience of ocean and water masses around Ireland and Europe. The exhibition included a radio broadcast, inviting listeners to rethink the modern wireless world and reconnect with the natural environment of the ocean. Galway has historical links to radio – Guglielmo Marconi built a transatlantic station in the rural area of Connemara and in this project radio is seen as a universal tool for both creativity and communication.

 

Various Artists – Aerial/Sparks

 