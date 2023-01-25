Niton – Cemento

Niton’s members are Luca Martegani (analogue synths), El Toxyque (banjo, pipa, jaw harp and other instruments) and Zeno Gabaglio (electronic cello). The seven tracks on Cemento were recorded between 2015 and 2020 in an eclectic set of locations, including a church, a cinema, a theatre and a cement factory. The album is coproduced by the labels Pulver und Asche (located in Chiasso) and Shameless (based in Berlin) and was mixed at Niton’s studio in Barasso, Italy. The first track ‘Usimende’, is a perfect introduction to the album and its overall feel – dreamy and nocturnal with a nod to both neo-psychedelia and krautrock. The continuous mixing of electronic, acoustic and experimental sounds provides the album’s title Cemento, the Italian for concrete, a material that is made up of different materials and skilfully put together to create something compact, resistant and unique. This concept is also enriched in the video work of RO-M, the moniker of the multimedia artist Roberto Mucchiut. Each track is combined with a video from RO-M and artwork, made by Julian Lars Gosper and Alfio Mazzei.

 

