Michel Redolfi – Sonic Waters, Underwater Music 1979 – 1987

CD – Sub Rosa

Sonic water was a project started in 1978 by French composer Michel Redolfi. Redolfi is recognised as an early pioneer of digital synthesizers, in particular the Synclavier, an instrument that defined both avant-garde and mainstream sounds at the time, and was used by Laurie Anderson, Frank Zappa and new wave bands including Siouxsie & The Banshees, Soft Cell and Bronski Beat. Synth music was already being celebrated in France in the late 70s – Jean-Michel Jarre had shown how an electronic artist could be commercially successful and in doing so, had to help to blur the boundaries between established and experimental musical norms and practices. Also typical of this period was the idea of using a specific environment to create musical experiences. While some preferred distinctive urban sites, others, like Redolfi let their imagination literally run wild, focusing on natural, vast spaces far beyond cramped, concert halls and auditoriums. This is the case with Underwater Music, which was performed and recorded in the Pacific Ocean. The aesthetic and technical elements of this decision were further developed over the next four decades, with performances in natural sites, ecological marine reserves and large public swimming pools. Michel Redolfi has divided Sonic Waters, Underwater Music into two parts, Music for Fresh Water (1981) and Music for Salt Water (1979-1987), both parts a reference to where they were recorded. The music is undoubtedly affected by the passing of time, however, it is still very enjoyable and engaging.

 

