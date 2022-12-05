Gemma Luz Bosch – Clay Breath

Lost in the artificial sounds and noises that populate our daily soundscape, we may forget how physics and chemistry can produce unique and continuous sound sources to delve into. Clay Breath by Gemma Luz Bosch, for example, implements a simple chemical mechanism: She has placed dried clay under water and placed a microphone nearby that captures the sounds of air escaping from the clay and reaching the surface of the water. Bosch believes that “the clay itself is the musician”, as the sounds produced are constantly changing and unpredictable, causing the clay to decay and disappear. This material process that “breathes” its sounds is the result of a residency at the iii – instrument inventors institution. It shows how listening and observing specific chemical and physical processes simultaneously reveals different micro-universes of perception.

 

