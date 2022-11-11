Agostino Di Scipio & Dario Sanfilippo – Machine Milieu

CD + booklet – Toxo Records

In Machine Milieu, Agostino Di Scipio and Dario Sanfilippo release twelve tracks dominated by raw and otherworldly sounds. The album also comes with a 16-page booklet that includes a visual analysis of the tracks as 3D spaces using volume and the spectral centre of gravity as dimensions. The project consists of two autonomous dynamical systems, independently developed and designed to interact with each other. In doing so, Machine Milieu explores the possibility of meta-systems, the hybridization of autonomous machines, with or without human intervention, and the formulation of acoustic modes where human and machine are whole. Di Scipio and Sanfilippo excel in designing music feedback systems – both performers and the machines share a common sound environment and exploit the exchange of energy and information. Each artist maintains the freedom to interfere with his own set-up through the screen-based interface and the manipulation of analogue and mechanical elements including microphones, piezo discs, studio loudspeakers and acoustic resonators. The performance ecosystem of the duo, the interactions between their actions and the equipment, is configured as a single environment with which to interact and carry out further transformations. The result is something truly special.

 

