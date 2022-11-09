Matteo Rattini – This Sculpture Doesn’t Exist

This Sculpture Doesn’t Exist” recalls in its title some well-known endless generators of machine-generated photorealistic results. But Matteo Rattini created it as a weighted process driven by some conceptual coordinates. He trained a neural network to generate images of sculptures based on suggestions from the Instagram algorithm, with results influenced by constraints and, in particular, by increasingly targeted actions from the platform. These results have reached a level that is very consistent, a kind of ‘variation of similarities’ that is repeated in different materials and forms. The ubiquitous predictive algorithm, almost materialised through this abstract output, confirms our fascination with the infinitely plausible. The artist transforms the medium and creates a compelling machine to visually produce contemporary sculptures.

 

