Tobias Freund – Hall ov Fame

LP – Concentric Records>

Produced by Concentric Records, this new release from Tobias Freund immediately grabs our attention with its Fellini reference on the cover, showing the actor Marcello Mastroianni in La Città delle Donne. “I have movies in my head”, says the German musician and each of the eight tracks represents a scene from a short, fictional movie. At times these tracks create a tense and claustrophobic atmosphere, but there are also more graceful dreamlike moments. Another celebrated director, Ingmar Bergman, once stated, “No art passes our conscience in the way film does, and goes directly to our feelings, deep down into the dark rooms of our souls”. Creating sounds that evoke a wide range of sensations and emotions like a film flowing not only inside our imagination but also in our senses, is no mean feat. However, it is something that Tobias Freund accomplishes with ease.

In the productions of Tobias Freund, it is difficult to identify one specific inspiration that drives him. Freund has been working since the 1980s and is a true renaissance man of the electronic music scene. He is a mixing engineer and studio maverick, a partner of Atom™, and a veteran of Berghain. It is exhilarating to see how active he remains today, producing compelling and inspiring work that comfortably spans a wide range of musical styles from post-punk to Stockhausen. Music is more than the sum of its parts and this record should be listened to all in one go, its eight tracks demonstrate the experience and passion of Freund in his approach to producing music and will leave you wanting more.