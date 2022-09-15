Laura Criollo Carrillo – Mythic Landscape

In Mythic Landscape, Laura Criollo Carrillo allows the audience to enter a revealing space where the invisible and inaudible manifest. She uses infrared light and artificial electromagnetic fields that emit sounds outside our audible spectrum. She uses a modified digital camera and audio equipment to allow the spectator to appreciate the phenomena in real time. The contrast between the darkness and silence that our senses perceive in their natural status, and the richness of light, forms and sounds once they are artificially amplified is a remarkable shift. It highlights our cognitive limitation to deeply understand the world around us and how we compensate for this lack of knowledge through our cultural superstructure. But its revelation, still not objective, ultimately expands our experience to the unknown.

 

