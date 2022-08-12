Novi_sad – ΚΕΡΑΥΝΟΣ

CD + book – Raster

With the unusual title ‘OpticoAcoustic Oracle’, Greek sound artist and aural experimenter Thanasis Kaprouliasalias, alias Novi_sad, presented an audiovisual project in the ancient city of Olympia on the eve of the flame lighting ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games. ΚΕΡΑΥΝΟΣ is the title of the five compositions presented for the occasion. These compositions follow the path of an acoustics discourse marked by the changing relationships between sound, light, architecture, nature and image. They take inspiration from ancient Greek mythology and one of its eternal symbols, thunder, and also from its supreme deity, Zeus. This celebration of one of the most important global sporting moments is supported by intense coloured laser lights and musical pieces that are far from the mainstream pop or classical styles typical of such events.

Each composition is named after one of the continents and ambient sounds and audio recordings from the corresponding geographical areas were used: Oceania (Tarkine forests), Asia (Okinawa), Europe (Ancient Olympia and Iceland), Africa (Uganda, Botswana and Namibia) and the Americas (Amazon rainforest and Niagara Falls). Perhaps Novi_sad is fascinated by the mystery of a disappearing world. A symbolist postmodern artist, he conjures up a world populated by emblems, supernatural creatures, ancient fears and inexplicable forces. It is a total surrender of the senses and the power of the soundscapes evoked here impress with soft and ambient recordings, or at other times with noises, full sounds and melodies. Even the title, ΚΕΡΑΥΝΟΣ, with its clear allusion to thunder, actually refers to the laser lights that illuminate the sky during the performance, drawing the outlines of the five Olympic rings, continents, figures of athletes and mathematical symbols. The swarming electronics are tense in “Oceania”, while both “Asia” and “Africa” contain harmonic flows, fluid sequences and deep, meditative tones. In “Africa” Kaproulias opts for more musical constructions articulating the field recordings into something more orchestral and repetitive. Then comes the grand finale “America”, a very dense and dynamically dark composition.