Thomas Tilly – Codex Amphibia (Phonotaxis)

CD – Aposiopèse

Recorded, composed and mixed between 2016 and 2020 in French Guiana and France by Thomas Tilly, these recordings are part of a science and art collaboration with herpetologist Antoine Fouquet and follow on from 2018’s Codex Amphibia. Frogs have large, protruding eyes and their behaviour is typically driven by visual stimuli, making them a particularly interesting group for the study of the evolution of visual perception. Tilly recognises a special quality in the acoustics found in the humid and resonant environments in which these animals live. These spaces offer unidentifiable frequencies, organic pulsations, exhausting drones, along with natural choruses that are both tense and dynamic.

For a field recordist, a sound has strength in and of itself, but in Codex Amphibia (Phonotaxis) it is the whole that determines the overall quality of the audio captured, with little need for additional processing or treatment. This results in an abstract flow that is atmospheric and natural but at times, bristly and rhythmic. Tilly’s latest work occurs at the crossroads between artistic and scientific experimentation and can be traced back to the origins of phonography as a process of anthropological documentation.