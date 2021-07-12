Philippe Hallais – Awesome!

CD – In Paradisum

Philippe Hallais, an electronic musician and Honduran DJ based in Paris, also performs under the monikers Erwan Tarek, B-Ball Joints and Low Jack. Hallais is an eclectic artist who does not disdain live performances in clubs and on festival circuits dedicated to art and digital music. Invited in 2017 by the Center Culturel Suisse (CCS) to perform on the side-lines of a series of events on the consequences of AI to contemporary society, he collaborated on this occasion with !Mediengruppe Bitnik, a Swiss duo of artists and activists who grew up in Zurich between hacker and rave culture. Carmen Weisskopf and Domagoj Smoljo still maintain ties with those subcultures and are at ease involving the French sound artist. Alexa, Who is Joybubbles is the result of this meeting, which will be followed by Alexiety, another installation that will be installed in Berlin at the panke.gallery. The first is a tribute to Joybubbles, a primeval ‘phone freak’ and a counter-cultural icon of the hacking scene, a work that also questions the great influence that mobile phones may have had on contemporary consumer music. The next, which is condensed into three songs, introduces us to the concept of remote execution, the possibility of executing commands and interactions at a distance, which is naturally connected to the automation we are immersed in today. The three songs repeatedly use the name of Amazon’s intelligent home assistant and when played in the presence of one of these systems, they convulsively activate the application. The implicit finding is that a smart home assistant is beneficial not only for consumers, but also for distributors who collect private information about who uses those services. In Awesome!, now part of the catalogue of In Paradisum, a label founded by Guillaume Heuguet and Paul Régimbeau, two tracks are included, “What Do You Wear When Nobody Is Watching? Nothing” and “But Everybody Is Watching”, compositions organized in the manner of a coded vocal choreography, with repeated questions and affirmations, abrasive drones and dissonant beat sequences, in an elliptical flow of pulses, repeated references to a biting, unconventional and refined radicalism.