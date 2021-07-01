Neural 68 extra: Gaia Guardians by Patricia Domínguez

gaia-guardians-cover

Neural #68 (Gaia Guardians) is an intervention by artist Patricia Domínguez in the form of a printed zine and meditation (“The Blinded Toucan: A Shape-shifting Meditation”). It is a documentation of her personal journey through water conflicts in South America, and explores the complex flows of water, in relation to tears, the environmental crisis, and spirituality in the digital era. The zine is part of Domínguez visual cosmos following the figure of the blind toucan, among other creatures, through multispecies resistance myths. Her video installation Madre Drone (2019) is shown within transmediale 2021-22 exhibition Rendering Refusal. This intervention was produced in collaboration with transmediale.

gaia-guardians-spread-2gaia-guardians-spread