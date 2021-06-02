Bronius Kutavičius – Last Pagan Rites. From the Yotvingian Stone

12” Vinyl – Music Information Centre Lithuania

The Aidija chamber choir pays homage to Bronius Kutavičius, one of the most important figures of Lithuanian musical culture, a composer largely inspired by “cultural archaeology”, from the national polytheistic tradition and at ease with archaic and primordial influences. Kutavičius’s musicality may in part seem to be close to early European post-minimalism but is arguably rooted in ancient forms of Lithuanian ethnic music, with precise constructions and scores that often recall the mandalas of a variety of geometric figures, with very hypnotic and contemplative passages, which bring to light archetypes of mythical and religious consciousness. Kutavičius we could say anticipated a certain minimalism in Lithuanian music, so much so that many critics described his works as “expressionist minimalism”, “ritual minimalism” or “pagan minimalism”. The materials that Kutavičius draws on are, however, largely from popular sources and Last Pagan Rites. From che Yotvingian Stone, short choral segments come in repeated clusters, with different sections of the choir repeating the same phrase, in order to give life to a decidedly full and disturbing amalgam. If the myths deal with universal themes that have their roots in the deepest part of the human soul, Bronius Kutavičius Is also working to uncover atavistic cultures that stir ancestral feelings and evocative rhythms. The effect is often spiritual, calling up prayers and ancient rites, polyphonic music, while in other passages the orchestral sounds are sometimes raw or contrastingly sweet, with a choral writing that remains ritualistic and strongly symbolic. Listening is nevertheless fascinating, timeless, a classical technique that blends the ethnic and contemporary. Definitely unusual.