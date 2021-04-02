Codependent Algorithms, highly calculated misunderstandings

Computational writing in the post-digital era is as systemic as computational imaging, just not as visible. The algorithmic elaboration of texts by big systems and platforms extracts sense and adapts it to standards and rules, without us noticing. In “Codependent Algorithms”, Joel Swanson has structured a system which implies two different classic software apparatuses, leading to endless surreal results. This is a piece of software that chooses a random word, then using a misspelling algorithm (usually employed to mimic human errors in order to improve search rankings) to twist the word. Then a spelling correction algorithm corrects the word, starting all over again, in an infinite feedback loop. Installed as simple spoken and visualised white words on black and vice versa, it peeks into the infinite spiral of machine-induced misunderstandings.

 

