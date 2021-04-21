Black Burst Sound Generator – Black Burst Sound Generator

Vinyl 12″ – Moozak

Brigitta Bödenauer and Susanna Gartmayer, or BBSG, Black Burst Sound Generator, is both the title of the project and the moniker of this duo. The term derives from analogue video technology. This pair do not hide their dark musical pulses: the willful but coherent rhythmical structures of the first musician joining with the organically beating blasts of the second. Bödenauer’s electronics are composed and immediate, in some passages a little harsh, but at the same time very vivid and variable. The contribution is warm and harmonious, and provides an effective alternation between emotional registers, who work and are particularly engaging in their contrast of different musical styles. The two Viennese musicians complete each other. The duo seem close to an improvisational approach, although the execution is rigorously conceived. During their live sets, the two musicians often wear bizarre clothes, usually black and with uncommon hats, with a touch of magical-Dadaist style. Creative distortion seems to be everywhere: we find it in the videography of Brigitta Bödenauer, as well as in the mix of genres and styles with elements of electro, IDM, field recordings, industrial, drone and dark ambient, musically harmonized thanks to the multi-phonic skills of the alto clarinet. We need to highlight that the duo shares a common interest in polyrhythmic structures. Not incidentally, both the musicians developed different multimedia inclinations. Brigitta Bödenauer is an experimental cinematographer and an installation artist with an MA degree in drama, cinema and media studies from the University of Vienna. The clarinetist Susanna Gartmayer works in the areas of improvisation, experimental rock music, contemporary music and sound performance, with an MA degree in arts and literature and deep studies in painting and engraving.