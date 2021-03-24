Francisco López – untitled (2019)

CD – esc.rec.

All the compositions in this new album by Francisco López for esc.rec. date to 2019 and were recorded in Den Haag, Milan, Riga, Prague, Mmabolela and Loosduinen. They are brought together here to resonate in a coherent and cohesive collection. Here we find the meticulous attention to detail the composer is known for. Sounds are always controlled, elegant and refined, whispered accomplices of a dream narrative. There are several natural field recordings, but it’s unclear to what extent these have been processed or manipulated. Many are strange, insect like buzzing, darker aftermaths, an airplane, perhaps streams, storms and rains, all set in an elaborate sound design, with repetitive pulses and low hums, balanced by elements that are sometimes brighter and sharp, sometimes silent. It is difficult to talk about the works of Francisco López without getting involved in unnecessary lyricisms in support of what we have heard. Perhaps this is the reason why the experimenter does not like to offer further explanation, notes or visual attachments (the latter, however, are present in this issue in the form of two photographs for the front and back cover, probably captured in the locations of some of the field recordings). Perhaps for the same reason in some of his live performances, participants are asked to blindfold their eyes with strips of fabric. Everything is only in our imagination, far from additional suggestion, personal perceptions are sharpened, mental glimpses of a world only sketched by the author, which needs the additional availability and sensitivity of the listener to complete itself. “Untitled # 371” comes from original environmental sound material recorded in Borneo in 2012. “Untitled # 372” is the soundtrack of the film “Aerobiome” by Evelina Domnitch and Dmitry Gelfand, presented at the Het Nieuwe Instituut in Rotterdam. “Untitled # 373” is the result of original environmental sound material recorded in the Mmabolela Reserve (South Africa). “Untitled # 378” is developed from the evolution (without any “remix”) of raw materials provided by the Disrotted Chicagoans. The album is very beautiful, absolutely fluid and engaging.