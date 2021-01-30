Material Music, a band of matter

material-music-a-band-of-matterok

Mo H. Zareei’s ”Material Music” features eight kinetic sound-sculptures made of an electromechanical actuator striking identical blocks of different solid materials, respectively brass, copper, aluminium, steel, hardwood, softwood, glass, and marble. The shifts in striking time are calculated through phase-shifting strategies. On the left side each strike is synchronous and constant, while the right side takes into account the speed sound travels through these specific materials. The accumulating delays produce rhythmic patterns that manifest the substance of what is being played. Admittedly inspired by Steve Reich’s phase experiments, Material Music creates an ideal embodiment of the juxtaposition between sound art and science, transforming the scientific qualities of the medium in revealing content.

 

Mo H. Zareei – Material Music

 