24h Sunrise/Sunset, the contrasting condition of online time

In the early days of the web, public webcams situated outside allowed for the ‘globalisation of time in your own bedroom’ for the very first time. The confluence of different times flowing on the screen split our sense of presence, even more so because the number of live ‘windows’ onto a distant space could be increased and customised at will. Dries Depoorter has short-circuited this system with “24h Sunrise/Sunset”. Built as a custom Raspberry Pi-based machine, it projects a sunrise and sunset drawn from CCTV webcams onto two big screens respectively. The visible global internet and the endless flow of time is perfectly rendered through this eternal beginning and end placed side by side, drawing together an endless conflicting condition.

 

