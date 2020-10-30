Various Artists – Next City Sounds: Interfaces

CD – Gruenrekorder

During the 20th edition of Kamuna on August 4th 2018, a habitual music event in the Karlsruhe Museum, three different in-situ performances took place. The locations were the project room ßpace, the space Halo ARS and the pedestrian area Kaiserstraße, connected to the Zentrum für Kunst und Medientechnologie (ZKM), The first space was given to the sound-artist Lasse-Marc Riek, who in real time presented some quite naturalistic field recordings, mixed with some recorded sounds, in a hyper-vivid combination. The other room, directly run by the artists, in the east area of Karlshrue, was employed for the live performance by Lintu + Røyk. Their set was made with modular synths and they presented a quite raw and experimental kind of electronic music. In the pedestrian area of Kaiserstraße, KITerature gave life to a participative performance called “SYNONiMUS”, while the No Imput Ensemble was in the basement of ZKM under the blue cube. All these sonic inputs were directed to the ZKM, and then re-processed and reused in a sound installation by Yannick Hofmann, Marco Kempf, Ben Miller, Sebastian Schottke and Dan Wilcox. Within the experimental field, the idea is not new, if we think of the anticipations of the Italian theatre post-avantgarde at the end of seventies, the theories on the “Città del Teatro” (City of Theatre) and the FM radio broadcasts of the performances made at several Roman locations and artistic spaces, later promoted at Beat 72. The city is a big stage, especially in the case of the sounds, which are not simply what we listen to on the street, but also consist of their imaginative sets, the ways of the artists who live in that city. The whole complexity of this project is presented in the form of an audio CD, produced by Gruenrekorder, whose release was also supported by the EU funding program, Creative Europe. A single track of 60 minutes can be difficult for most listeners. However, for an accustomed audience, this is the right choice to introduce such a variety of experiences and genres. The work shows the many sides of the experiences involved and their deep aptitude of recombination.

Various Artists – Next City Sounds: Interfaces

