Vitor Joaquim – Nothingness

CD – Own Release

The themes of introspection, transformation and renovation were already inspirations for Vitor Joaquim’s previous release Impermanence, and for his project HAN, in partnership with Emídio Buchinho. His new release Nothingness, a solo project, is a poetic reflection on how beings, things, sensations, feelings, thoughts and situations come into the world and die. Here and now is the moment where we can really live. His sequences flutter, unstable and unpredictable, sometimes with tickings, hisses and different samples, with moments of absence or more “ambient” segments. The work is in constant movement, including pauses and restarts, moments of standstill and others that are highly evolutionary. Obviously, we are in the lands of deep listening, but we feel the influence of the acousmatic culture and the approach is quite abstract, even if Joaquim tends to make an additional filter of these influences, and tries to push the listener to focus more on the message, in a penetrating but neutral way. When following this principle, it’s hard to find other directions; there is nothing left here to reassure or lead the listener. It’s necessary to go with the flow. If the technology is fundamental to the mix of the different sources of sounds, it is not the main point to refer to. Piano, vocal, keyboards, electronics, guitar, buzzes and low sounds, and the samples from a shortwave radio and a 1970s stylophone: these are the instruments used by the Portuguese artist. Joaquin is a researcher of computer music at Research Center for Science and Technology of the Arts – CITAR – at Universidade Católica Portuguesa, where he also works as a teacher. If we want to use a short simplification, we can say that most of the elements that define the ambient, drone and glitch genres are skillfully played with here in an elegant and reactive mix. But these influences and references are nothing new for Joaquim, since his work was based on different fields, sounds and video art, dance, theatre, installations and cross-media platforms.