Olivia Louvel – SculptOr

CD – Cat Werk Imprint

In this album Olivia Louvel collects nine compositions, inspired by the life and words of Barbara Hepworth. She was an English modernist sculptor, a contemporary of Henry Moore. The artist passed away in 1975 in a dramatic fire in her studio in Cornwall, which now is the location of a museum focused on her work. It’s not the first time Louvel performs this kind of narration. She is always at her ease when she works between poetic creation and research: she organizes her own voice in a sculptural way, moving over clean cuts and harmonic roundness, digital starts and moments of silence, with the activation of her controlled operations in a sung or spoken way. The first track “Use Your Own Body” immediately leads us to the atmosphere of the project, with some clatters, like a typewriter nervously in use, and seductive spoken word lullabies. For her compositions, the sound artist uses AudioSculpt, a very visual software for the deployment of the sound. This generated iteration is not so different from the way a visual artist develops a sculpture from sketches and maquettes, with the following modifications of some details later on. The physicality of the sculpture and the sound in its concreteness are milestones, lightening any cut of the tracks presented here. “I detest a day with no music, no work, no poetry”, Hepworth wrote. In Louvel this is a reactive substance, reinforced by creativity, passion and the proximity to such a model of a woman. In “I Draw What I Feel In My Body” Louvel goes even further, giving voice to a broad proto feminism. Here the words are organized in a new form, as they are modeled, an operation once again dealing with sculpture. One of the most significant tracks of the album is “The Weaver”, a piece that displays a slightly disturbing, hypnotic, grace. The hits of “The Sound Of A Mallet” create a frozen rhythmicity, the perfect music for an artist giving form to a work. SculptOr is perfect in its fusion of two personalities on the same page, a work full of suggestions and musically impeccable.