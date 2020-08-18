Laguerre/Noetinger – DnT

CD + poster – Aagoo

The album DnT originates from a partnership between Jerome Noetinger and Anthony Laguerre. Both are sound artists and engineers, two refined and experienced experimental musicians, who met in 2018 at Centre Culturel André Malraux in Vandoeuvre-lés-Nancy (France), for a two day session. There are seven selected compositions, filled with electroacoustics but also colored by consistent manipulation, with free form and mutating jazz inspirations. The release begins with “Vespertillon”, a very balanced and basic composition, with beats in the foreground and some elusive space-age effects that gradually take over the scene, also mixed together with what we think are field recordings. The following track, “Èveil”, is more dissonant, based only on the unpredictable flair of the two musicians. “Etage en panne” is the most circular track of the album, while “Frisson furtif” is more introverted and focused on itself, as it is largely swallowing its own sounds. In “Le lendemain de la veille à l’Ouest“ something between the tapes and the beats resounds cosmically, while “Masse Le Fer Du Son“ shows a return to some more chaotic beats, alternated between empty and full spaces, following the trend of the most vehement improvisational tradition. “Réveil“ is the final track, harsh and noisy, with dark and scraping sequences. Laguerre and Noetinger engage the listener’s attention and never get lost in unnecessary conceptualizations. Their avant-impro well knows all the tools of the box and is rich with techniques, but eventually quite simple, largely based on the classic dichotomies of this genre: the alternations between silence-noise, chaos-control, rhythm-drones, outside-inside, density-relaxation, the list goes on. The album is dedicated to the memory of the guitarist and director of the historic Music Action festival Dominique Répécaud, who passed away in 2016. The graphic design by Bas Mantel is a direct reference to the experimentation Laguerre and Noetinger make on rhythms and sounds. The autonomous sounds have separate patterns, that, isolated in a continuous flux, suggest new abstract graphic forms.