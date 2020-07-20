Emptyset – Blossoms

CD – Thrill Jockey

Emptyset, aka James Ginzburg and Paul Purgas, have published 7 LPs and an even larger number of single releases, EP, compilations and DJ mixes in the past decade. Blossoms, their second work on long form for Thrill Jockey, was developed over eighteen months, thanks to the partnership of an international network of software developers working on the cutting edge of sound synthesis. This partnership focused mainly on the generative aspects of the composition and on the basic characterisations, due to the organisation of complex and original audio structures. The dark and machinic settings refer to an almost impersonal creation, set by artificial neural networks and other abstruse and post-human synthetic pieces of equipment. On these aspects there is maybe a little bit of exaggeration, because a strong authorial and manipulative basis is undoubtedly present in the work. The tracks surely don’t originate all by themselves, because we are still far from a situation where “by pressing down a special key, it plays a little melody”, as Kraftwerk put it. Here there are no melodies and this is a conscious choice, the set of sound data is anyways well developed and we doubt that the connections between the sounds are merely the result of some alien, artificial intelligence. The hybrid and ever-changing sounds are combined with the addition of some well-synthesised audio pulses. They use some variegated echoes and beats, and yet there is an underlying purpose and design. There is some emphasis placed on the fact that according to different initial parameters, different unpredictable solutions are produced, but actually this is not perceptible through the sounds. The sounds seem to be spatially distributed, full of industrial references and with some echoes of vintage electroacoustic music. This duo is well established: James Ginzburg is the head honcho of Subtext, while Paul Purgas manages the Wysing Arts Center festival in South Cambridgeshire. Together they are definitely prepared to face their audience. Even if they prefer to mention their “automated” systems, behind everything there is just their unlimited creative and futuristic drive.