2 x Vinyl – Counter Audition

This elegant, milky white vinyl box by a new label in Cambridge, Counter Audition, includes two wonderful 12 inch vinyl records. A digital edition edited by Line from Los Angeles is also attached. After some research, we discovered that Six Microphones is the moniker of the designer and composer Robert Gerard Pietrusko, who has released an eponymous project whose seminal frequencies originated from audio feedback experiments. The material was recorded live at Storefront for Art and Architecture in New York City, where he also focused on the specific relationships between the sounds, the space and the audience. Though we can’t begin to explain in more detail how every sound was produced, we can say that the minimalist vibes are produced by a dynamic system, a resounding feedback state spreading around a specific architectural space. The listener’s perception is forced to an extreme state of attention – the deaf passages and the homeostatic adjustments constantly impose themselves on our senses. The work is divided into six parts and an overture, evoking an abstract and refined psychoacoustic approach. In short, this seems to be a release which needs to be listened to only with headphones, when the listener can themselves in an all-embracing and meditative experience, pushed into a dimension without time or space. The opposite happens with the live performance, where the acoustic response of the space is the focus. Arguably the sound installation works well out of context too, because the feedback models are well done and always changing. The fact that the idea is not new and others in the past have already used sounds made in a similar way is not important. Thanks to the crosses and differences of resonance, the quality of the recordings give life to many different passages, made possible only with few basic instruments (only six microphones and speakers). The result is extremely engaging.

Six Microphones – Six Microphones

