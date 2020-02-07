Neural 64 extra: Post-Growth Toolkit by Nicolas Maigret and Maria Roszkowska

Neural #64 extra is an intervention by artists Nicolas Maigret and Maria Roszkowska. Their ‘Post-Growth Toolkit’ is made of an embroidered patch, sampling a graph of world energy consumption (1800-2017) continued by a post-growth scenario, plus a text introducing their wider project and its multiple components. It aims to “develop consciousness of what is at stake in the energy transformation, of what aspects of social & political life might be in need of a radical change, and how this can be brought about with maximal concern for those most vulnerable and at risk”.

neural extra