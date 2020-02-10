Imok – Porte E Cardini

CD 10” – COdA

The Italian musician Imok hails from Cisterna, a hamlet of Coseano, a town twenty kilometres from Udine located deep in the Fruili Province. The electroacoustic composer is known for his experimental approach and in particular for his digital reinterpretations of analogue noises and sounds. Porte E Cardini is his first solo release. He focuses his attention on four different materials: plastic, wood and two different kinds of metal. For his compositions the artist used audio recordings of doors and hinges, as the Italian title clearly suggests. Unfortunately, we don’t know the rationale for this choice and lmok isn’t interested in filling us in. Clearly the artist wants to limit his research field, confident that he can offer sufficient variation from a limited number of elements. In the first track the sounds are hazy and creaking, as of iterated moans, mixed with tickles and repeated aspirated loops. The arrangement is obsessive, but the general effect is engaging, and the setting shows itself as ghostly, with some springs to set restlessly the passing of the time. The following composition is shorter and more strident, but again there is also a lot of digital manipulative work and the treatments draw on simple noise recordings. The other two tracks on metals are also very suggestive. The first brings us back to the electroacoustic tradition of the 1960s, with several sound forms playing at the same time, moving the listener’s attention from one side to the other. The last track, whichis also the lngest in the selection, resounds with clearly evident drum elements and strong echoes, blows, scrapes, whistles and different kinds of abrasions. Formerly, Imok had published a live track for the compilation spiritella under the moniker K and another composition and live recording for the Housewives Coffee Break Mask Compilation, available for free download on Bandcamp. Now, he can be happy with his solo debut, a work where simple inputs produce rich outputs.

Imok – Porte E Cardini

