Iain Chambers – The Eccentric Press

LP – Persistence Of Sound

The Eccentric Press by Iain Chambers is a project commissioned by Westdeutscher Rundfunk Köln and ABC Radio National/Australia. The former is a local public radio broadcaster of the German Land North-Rhine Westphalia, the latter is a digital platform, well known for its specialized arts and cultural content, its exploration of key themes from science and technology and for its attention to Aboriginal issues and culture. The album is carefully structured from field recordings made in these geographical areas. The mix of audio recordings is inspired by a critical and poetical point of view. The choice to overlap the atmospheric sounds of Wuppertaler Schwebebahn station with the frenetic pace of sewing machines and the sharp sound of mechanical clocks is not exactly a site-specific operation. The aim seems to be about a “field of interests”. The topics are alienating labour, the factory, time spent on a specific task, technologies and life stolen. The two tracks, “The Eccentric Press / Die Exzenterpresse” and “Maudslay Engine”, are both wonderful, using found and sampled sounds. They start with the idea of telling two specific stories – or at least this is our feeling while listening. The author chooses an emotion and makes a link with what he is inspired by; for example, linotypical machines and old IBM computers. The result is some surprisingly lyrical passages. Is an age of industrialization under investigation or maybe is the repelling, mechanical and abrasive nature of labour under capitalism being questioned? Obviously nothing can be taken as granted or referred to specifically. Better to get lost in the charm of infinite loops, the liturgy of the melodic sequences, mixed in the two symphonies with industrial beats and full of slightly dark and menacing field recordings. It is impossible to be indifferent to Chambers ability to build a narrative flux: Persistence Of Sound must be proud of this release, a work that brings together experimentalism and formal results. The stylized and abstract album artwork by designer Matthew Young is also very professional and effective.